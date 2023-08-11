All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

A book on England's World Cup win and a rehab programme changing lives: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 11th Aug 2023, 05:50 BST

At the start of the week, we looked back at the work of Scarborough's Ark House Rehab. The facility is marking its 30th anniversary this year and we spoke to two people who have been supported by its programme. One went from being an in-demand DJ on line-ups with Idris Elba and Mary J. Blige to delivering drugs for an East London gang to fund his addictions. Now he's clean and a counsellor, who is helping others.

We heard from an author originally from Yorkshire about how writing children's books has helped her to process trauma she felt whilst undergoing IVF.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And we spoke to Menston sports writer Duncan Hamilton about a book he has written on England World Cup win in 1966. In it, he explores truth and mythology in Sir Alf Ramsey's team.

Susannah Holroyd and Victoria Filtness who run Yorkshire Muddings Forest School, pictured at Cockley Wood.Susannah Holroyd and Victoria Filtness who run Yorkshire Muddings Forest School, pictured at Cockley Wood.
Susannah Holroyd and Victoria Filtness who run Yorkshire Muddings Forest School, pictured at Cockley Wood.

We spoke to Barnsley amputee Craig Walton about how he is helping others with their fitness and mental wellbeing, inspired by his own journey recovering from a horrific road traffic accident that saw him lose his leg.

We looked at what to expect from Wuthering Bytes, the Hebden Bridge technology festival, returning for the first time since 2019, and explored how forest school Yorkshire Muddings is encouraging children to get outdoors and engage with the environment.

And in arts and culture, we looked at the revival of Alan Plater’s The Blonde Bombshells of 1943 at Stephen Joseph Theatre and a new audio drama co-commission from the Brontë Parsonage Museum and Ilkley Literature Festival, exploring the connection between landscape and literature.

Related topics:EnglandIVFScarboroughYorkshire