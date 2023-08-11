In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we looked back at the work of Scarborough's Ark House Rehab. The facility is marking its 30th anniversary this year and we spoke to two people who have been supported by its programme. One went from being an in-demand DJ on line-ups with Idris Elba and Mary J. Blige to delivering drugs for an East London gang to fund his addictions. Now he's clean and a counsellor, who is helping others.

We heard from an author originally from Yorkshire about how writing children's books has helped her to process trauma she felt whilst undergoing IVF.

And we spoke to Menston sports writer Duncan Hamilton about a book he has written on England World Cup win in 1966. In it, he explores truth and mythology in Sir Alf Ramsey's team.

Susannah Holroyd and Victoria Filtness who run Yorkshire Muddings Forest School, pictured at Cockley Wood.

We spoke to Barnsley amputee Craig Walton about how he is helping others with their fitness and mental wellbeing, inspired by his own journey recovering from a horrific road traffic accident that saw him lose his leg.

We looked at what to expect from Wuthering Bytes, the Hebden Bridge technology festival, returning for the first time since 2019, and explored how forest school Yorkshire Muddings is encouraging children to get outdoors and engage with the environment.