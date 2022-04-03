Riding Out

Travel writer and adventurer Simon Parker is taking the story of his 3,000-mile cycling journey around pandemic Britain on tour, including to Yorkshire venues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His motivation for the adventure, during 2020 and 2021 was threefold – to pay his bills, satisfy his quench for travel, and bring a much-needed boost to his mental health.

Simon Parker enjoying a well-deserved rest during his epic ride which took in 55 counties.

Here, he talks about the Yorkshire leg of his journey, his career and how the challenge went: Travel writer Simon Parker gives thoughts on Yorkshire after completing 3,000 mile cycling journey around Britain

Patrick Kielty tour

Comedian Patrick Kielty is back on the road with his first tour in seven years.

Borderline, which is coming to Yorkshire soon, explores the idea of nationality and division from the perspective of a man whose embattled homeland accomplished something rare: it found peace.

Lenin’s statue dismantled in a car park behind Kyiv’s history museum. Picture: Tim Smith

Here, Kielty, who was raised in County Down, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles talks about why it's his most personal show yet: Patrick Kielty's Borderline tour in Leeds and Huddersfield: Comedian on the Troubles and our polarised politics

Big Ben to Burton fundraiser

A team of fundraisers, including chef Tim Bilton, were all set for a mammoth charity walk from Big Ben back to their home village in Huddersfield when the first cases of the coronavirus rippled through the UK.

It put their plans for the challenge in memory of their late friend Ben Jebson on hold. But two years on, they’re in their last few days of training before Big Ben to Burton finally becomes a reality.

Some of the fundraising team taking part in the Big Ben to Burton walk.

Here's more about the challenge: Chef Tim Bilton among fundraisers walking from Big Ben to Kirkburton in memory of friend

Pictures of Ukraine

Photographer Tim Smith has documented Ukraine and its people for decades and flew out to photograph the country gaining its independence from the USSR in late 1991.

He is presenting some of his images from that historic moment in a series of talks, with any proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Patrick Kielty in a promotional shot for Borderline. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Here, he talks about his work and what to expect from his talks in aid of the country: Ukraine war: Bradford and Settle dates for photographer Tim Smith's talks in aid of DEC humanitarian appealNational Theatre's work

Last month the National Theatre’s production of a radical new take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story Jekyll & Hyde visited schools in Doncaster as part of a tour reaching 10,500 secondary school students around the country.

The aim of the tour, undertaken as part of the NT’s ongoing work to support arts and creativity in schools, was to help develop new audiences for live theatre across the UK.

Artistic director Rufus Norris talks more here about the NT's work with local communities: National Theatre's Rufus Norris talks touring productions, supporting arts in schools and creating theatre with local communities after visit to Doncaster

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.