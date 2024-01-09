A look at the 'astonishing' 1940s 131 locomotive collection to be auctioned following Yorkshire collector's passing

An ‘astonishing’ model railway layout meticulously crafted over five decades by a passionate Yorkshire collector will be auctioned this month, marking three years since his passing.

Ted Kenny, a printer hailing from York, got his first train set during the 1940s for Christmas, igniting a lifelong passion for trains – however, three years ago he passed away at age 86.

The scope of the layout is immense, resulting in three years of work for Mr Kenny's family who disassembled and relocated it from his residence, preparing it for auction in Scarborough.

Auctioneer Graham Paddison, of David Duggleby, explained the vast extent of the collection saying it includes 131 locomotives – some of which have never been run – ‘dozens’ of vintage passenger carriages, 80 goods wagons, two breakdown cranes and a significant amount of track.

The sale will be held on January 12 at the Duggleby auction room. The layout took up an entire room in Mr Kenny’s house, which has since been sold.

1 . David Dugglebys Auctioneer with several lots Alice Cullen, from David Dugglebys, auctioneers holding Lot: 3009 - Ray Cooper '0' gauge - Directory Series LMS 0-6-0 diesel shunting locomotive No.7098; which comes in plain brown box with RAC label and instructions along with a few of the other locomotives in this collection. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Diesel shunting locomotive David Dugglebys, auctioneer holding Lot: 3009 - Ray Cooper '0' gauge - Directory Series LMS 0-6-0 diesel shunting locomotive No.7098; in plain brown box with RAC label and instructions. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Marklin mini-club 'Z' gauge David Dugglebys, auctioneer holding a collection of Marklin mini-club 'Z' gauge set to go for auction on January 12, 2023. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Westminster locomotive Auctioneer, Alice Cullen, holding Lot:3000 - Ace Trains '0' gauge - E/10 Schools Class 4-4-0 locomotive 'Westminster' No.908 and tender in SR Wartime black; boxed with instructions, original packaging. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales