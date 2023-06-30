In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we heard from author Callum Gamble. When he was struggling to accept his autism, he wrote down everything that was troubling him. He told us about how it became a book.

We also spoke to academic Andi Brierley, who draws on his experience of being jailed in a new book that aims to improve the criminal justice system and help prison officers.

We told the story of how a Bridlington man's motorcycle crash changed his life with a 'second chance' and we reported how Ben Preston and Laura Kennedy have reopened Cliff Bank Nursery, a haven of horticulture near Harrogate after an ambitious project.

Ben Preston and Laura Kennedy, who run Cliff Bank Nursery. Picture: Ernesto Rogata.

After calls for greater scrutiny of family court decisions, journalists can report proceedings in Leeds as part of a pilot. We took a look at what goes on in a court where difficult decisions to remove children from their parents are made every day

Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at a major new exhibition at Leeds Gallery, featuring the work of Sonia Boyce, one of the UK’s most distinguished artists. And we previewed a new musical inspired by Roy Orbison's music set to premiere at Leeds Playhouse this summer.