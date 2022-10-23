To mark BBC celebrating its 100th anniversary, the single mother-of-three performed an outstanding Charleston to the Blue Peter soundtrack.

Judge Anton Du Beke said: “This my love is your best dance ever.”

The former TV “daredevil” recently told the Telegraph she had moved out of her Leeds home which she had shared with ex Richie Myler to return to her parents’ Cumbrian farmhouse.

TV Presenter Helen Skelton opens Pangea, the parks spectacular dinosaur exhibition.

But doing Strictly Come Dancing with partner Gorka Marquez has been an opportunity for her to get her sparkle back.

Throughout the series modest Helen has said she feels more “functional” than “sexy” and she was enjoying spending an hour in make-up which is unheard of as a parent.

Judge Anton added after Helen’s latest performance: “The best thing. You did the whole thing with a smile on your face.

“A new you and I really like it.”

39-year-old Helen’s performance saw her joint top of the leadership board with Hamza Yassin.

She has regularly thanked partner Gorka’s pep talks for keeping her going although when he suggested a tip for being sassy is to imagine you’re out dancing at a party, Helen replied: “I go to parties on a Saturday. Trampoline parties.”

Parents particularly related with Helen’s story of losing her confidence after having children and having experienced a marriage breakdown.

Charlotte Armitage, 36, described Helen as a “role model” for so many other mums after bouncing back from a break-up as well as having young children.

Mother-of-one Charlotte said: “She’s done incredibly well after all she’s been through as well as still having such young children.

“You lose a lot of your identity when you become a parent.

“She’s beautiful and a real role model for all of us. I definitely want her to win.”

