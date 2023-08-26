A young biker has been killed in a collision with a lorry in Snaith, near Goole.

North Yorkshire Police said: “It happened at around 12.30pm on Friday 25 August on Snaith Bridge on the A1041, when the motorcyclist, riding a white Husqvarna 125, was in collision with a lorry.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was travelling from Carlton towards Snaith and the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction. Sadly the rider died at the scene.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior the crash.