A1041 Snaith Bridge: Motorcyclist in his 20s killed in head-on collision with a lorry in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police said: “It happened at around 12.30pm on Friday 25 August on Snaith Bridge on the A1041, when the motorcyclist, riding a white Husqvarna 125, was in collision with a lorry.
"The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was travelling from Carlton towards Snaith and the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction. Sadly the rider died at the scene.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior the crash.
"If you have not already spoken to officers, please get in touch if you can help with information including dashcam footage or doorbell CCTV footage of either vehicle or the collision itself. Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] Or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12230160340.”