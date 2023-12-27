A 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man have died after a crash in a Yorkshire village on Boxing Day.

The two-car collision happened on the A166 near the villages of Garrowby and Bishop Wilton in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said: “Enquiries are underway after a man and a girl died following a collision in East Yorkshire yesterday, Tuesday 26 December.

"The collision took place on Garrowby Street (A166) shortly before 5pm and involved a black Audi A4 and a blue Skoda Kodiaq. Emergency services attended, however the driver of the Audi, a 66-year-old man, died at the scene.

A166 Garrowby Hill

"A 10-year-old girl, who was in the Skoda at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital where she died a short time later. Both of their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"Six other people suffered what are thought to be serious injuries in the collision.

"It is believed that the Skoda was travelling from the coast and the Audi from the York area and we ask anyone that saw the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

"We are also keen to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time, to call 101 quoting log 339 of 26 December.”