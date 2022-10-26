A169 crash: Accident closes main moorland road from Pickering to Whitby
A crash has closed the main road between Pickering and Whitby this morning.
The A169 runs over the North York Moors between the market town and the coast and is the main thoroughfare to Whitby.
The crash happened near RAF Fylingdales, police said.
A police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision at 07.42am on Wednesday morning.
"The A169 is expected to remain closed for some time.
"We currently have a local diversion in place but we’re asking HGVs to avoid the area.”