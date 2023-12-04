North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re sad to confirm that a 33-year-old man from Scarborough was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened on the A170 between Ebberston and Snainton. His next of kin have been informed.

"Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, which involved a grey Peugeot, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision heading from Pickering towards Ebberston, or who has dashcam footage to please get in touch.

"Please email [email protected] or [email protected] call 101 and ask to speak to TC Huw Walkey or TS Leanne Anderson. Please quote reference number 12230229689 when passing on information.”