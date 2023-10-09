A man has been killed in a two-car crash on the A171 at Scaling Dam, the North York Moors beauty spot.

North Yorkshire Police said: “It happened at around 7pm on Sunday. A grey Hyundai Kona SUV and a black Hyundai i40 collided.

"Paramedics treated both drivers at the scene. Sadly, the driver of the Kona, a man in his late 40s from the East Cleveland area, was later pronounced dead.

"The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the collision.

