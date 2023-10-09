All Sections
A171 Scaling Dam: Driver in his 40s killed after two cars collide on North York Moors road

A man has been killed in a two-car crash on the A171 at Scaling Dam, the North York Moors beauty spot.
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
North Yorkshire Police said: “It happened at around 7pm on Sunday. A grey Hyundai Kona SUV and a black Hyundai i40 collided.

"Paramedics treated both drivers at the scene. Sadly, the driver of the Kona, a man in his late 40s from the East Cleveland area, was later pronounced dead.

"The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the collision.

A171 at Scaling DamA171 at Scaling Dam
A171 at Scaling Dam

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage of either, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so. Please email [email protected] or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230191262.”

