A1M traffic: Motorway re-opened after morning of severe delays due to collision near Doncaster

UPDATE: All lanes have now re-opened on the A1(M) southbound following a road traffic collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning (April 26).

By Caroline Howley
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 12:40 pm

Motorists had faced severe delays on the A1(M) both northbound and southbound on Wednesday morning (April 27) following a collision, South Yorkshire Police said.

Both the north and southbound lanes had been closed around J37-35 near Doncaster, with delays of up to 60-minutes and diversions in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

At approximately 11am, National Highways announced all lanes were now open.

File image of a police vehicle

"The earlier @syptweet led incident has now cleared. Delays of 10 minutes remain on the approach, with 1 mile of congestion," it said.

DoncasterMotoristsSouth Yorkshire Police