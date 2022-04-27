Motorists had faced severe delays on the A1(M) both northbound and southbound on Wednesday morning (April 27) following a collision, South Yorkshire Police said.

Both the north and southbound lanes had been closed around J37-35 near Doncaster, with delays of up to 60-minutes and diversions in place.

At approximately 11am, National Highways announced all lanes were now open.

File image of a police vehicle