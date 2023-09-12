A58 accident: Police name victim of crash in Sowerby Bridge yesterday as Halifax's William Gradon
William Gradon, who was 31 and from Halifax, was the driver and only person in the black Mini One which hit a wall off Rochdale Road in the early hours of yesterday (Monday).
The crash happened near the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane at about 12.30am.
William was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police closed the road for several hours yesterday while investigations took place.
The force’s major collision enquiry team is continuing to investigate what happened and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movements of the car before the accident.
Anyone who can help should contact them on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Anyone with footage that might help is also being asked to contact the team, quoting log 0046 of September 11.