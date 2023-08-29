Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on the A61.

The crash at 5.20pm on Saturday August 16 was on the A61 between Ripley and South Stainley.

A dark coloured Suzuki Bandit Motorcycle, a dark coloured Land Rover and a white Ford Transit Van were involved in the collision, police said.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man, died.

The man’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers according to police.

The driver of the Land Rover Discovery and the Ford Transit both stopped at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Officers believe the motorcyclist was travelling with a group of unknown motorcycles immediately before the collision and he was at the rear of the group.

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to conduct investigation work at the scene of the collision.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230161248.