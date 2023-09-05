A61 South Stainley: Mother, 35, and her son and stepdaughter are named as victims of horrific Yorkshire collision

A Ukrainian family who had moved to the UK and settled in Ripon have been named as the victims of a collision on the A61 on Sunday.

Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son Ihor, six, and stepdaughter Anastasiia, 15, all died when the car Mrs Bartienieva was driving struck a double-decker bus in the village of South Stainley.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed their identities. It is not known whether they had moved to the UK since the war in Ukraine began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad