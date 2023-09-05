All Sections
A61 South Stainley: Mother, 35, and her son and stepdaughter are named as victims of horrific Yorkshire collision

A Ukrainian family who had moved to the UK and settled in Ripon have been named as the victims of a collision on the A61 on Sunday.
Grace Newton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:24 BST

Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son Ihor, six, and stepdaughter Anastasiia, 15, all died when the car Mrs Bartienieva was driving struck a double-decker bus in the village of South Stainley.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed their identities. It is not known whether they had moved to the UK since the war in Ukraine began.

The family were travelling in a Vauxhall Meriva. A Toyota Aygo heading in the same direction was also involved in the collision with the bus, which was travelling in the opposite direction. Nobody else was seriously injured.

