A629 Western Bypass crash: Couple confirmed dead after their car crashes into bridge on Yorkshire road
North Yorkshire Police said: “The collision occurred at 1.20pm on Saturday 21 October, on the A629 Western Bypass. It involved a dark red Vauxhall Grandland that was travelling south on the bypass in the direction of Keighley from the Gargrave Road roundabout.
"The vehicle left the carriageway, collided with the bridge barrier and landed near to the canal on Broughton Road. Sadly the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 70s from West Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The female passenger, also in her 70s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, and was pronounced dead a short time later. Their next of kin have been informed.
"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact TC 123 Geri Tunney, either via 101 or email [email protected]. Please quote reference number 12230200190.”