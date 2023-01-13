A63 Castle Street: series of road closures announced as part of £355m upgrade

National Highways has announced a series of overnight closures of the A63 as part of the £355m upgrade of Castle Street in Hull.

Starting next Wednesday, the westbound carriageway between Daltry Street and Roger Millward Way will be closed for five nights until the morning of Monday January 16.

The closures, which will all take place between 8pm and 6am, will allow for resurfacing on Myton Bridge and the replacement of expansion joints, which help the bridge move under pressures from traffic and temperature changes.

Both carriageways will be closed for five nights from January 16 along the same stretch, to allow for testing around Daltry flyover ahead of barrier and lighting work starting this year.

The A63 in Hull

Ground stabilisation work will also be completed near the eastbound carriageway.

The final set of closures will start on Saturday January 28 until February 10, and will see the A63 again close in both directions between Daltry Street and Roger Millward Way between 8pm and 6am.

Traffic will be switched east of Commercial Road to the south of the junction, allowing the creation of the new underpass wall on the northern side.

The massive project involves lowering the level of the A63 at the Mytongate junction to create a new split-level junction, easing congestion on the vital route to the docks.

