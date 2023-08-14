A man in his 50s has been killed after being hit by a HGV on a notorious stretch of road in Yorkshire.

The incident happened on the A635 Barnsley Road through Hickleton, between Doncaster and Barnsley, at 9.33am on Monday morning.

The pedestrian was struck by an articulated lorry and died in hospital. His family have been informed.

The A635 has since re-opened.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating and are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to email [email protected] quoting incident number 212 of 14 August.

The A635 has long been an accident black-spot and residents of Hickleton, a historic estate village owned by the Lords Halifax, have campaigned for a bypass to take traffic away from the area. The route is used by lorries travelling between the M1 at Barnsley and A1 at Doncaster, with many of the HGVs servicing industrial estates and warehouses in what has become a major logistics hub.

A 2016 census counted 20,000 vehicles passing through the village of 300 people daily, 3,000 of them lorries. There are high levels of pollution and no pedestrian crossing.