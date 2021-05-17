A65 and properties in Settle flood after freak cloudburst over the Yorkshire Dales dumps record levels of rainfall

An abandoned car on the A65 near Giggleswick in an image shared by Bentham-based public safety officer Craig Lyons

Several roads in the Craven area of the Yorkshire Dales including the A65 at Giggleswick are still shut on Monday due to large amounts of standing water.

Local resident and snowplough driver Thomas Beresford shared footage of a row of cottages near Settle that had flooded with around 2ft of water during the three-hour spell of heavy rain that began at around 6.30pm. Mr Beresford said locals he spoke to said they had never seen so much rain in such a short space of time.

Yet the storm was highly localised and villages such as Ingleton and Hellifield escaped the worst effects - a situation similar to the July 2019 flash floods which hit Arkengarthdale and Swaledale but spared nearby communities.

Settle sheep farmer John Craig also posted a video of a swollen stream on his land, writing: "Cloudburst this evening. Never seen our beck rise as fast or as full. Nature untameable."