Aasia Majeed, 35, and her 22-month-old daughter were reported missing by family on Friday, August 12. CCTV images show that Aasia was last seen in a supermarket in Harehills, Leeds, on August 7 - five days before they were reported missing.

West Yorkshire Police has said its officers are very concerned about their welfare. Aasia is described as Asian, 5ft 1in tall, with long black and red dyed hair. She speaks Urdu and speaks little English.

Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds District CID, said: “We remain very concerned for the welfare of Aasia and her daughter and urgently need to find them to check that they are okay.

Aasia Majeed was last seen on August 7

“It has been a week now since they were reported missing and we want to hear from anyone who has seen them or who has any information on their whereabouts.”