Bikers and cyclists formed a procession through Guiseley on Tuesday for the funeral of a much-loved triathlon shop owner killed in a crash last month.

Adam Nevins, 57, from Menston near Ilkley, was a leading light in the northern triathlon scene, having run specialist business Triangle for over 25 years. The shop on Oxford Road in Guiseley counted GB athletes among its customers.

Mr Nevins died in Leeds General Infirmary on April 7, a week after being seriously injured after being hit by a tractor while riding his motorcycle through Leathley, near Otley.

His family invited mourners to ride behind the funeral cortege on motorbikes or bicycles as it made its way from St Oswald’s Church to Rawdon Crematorium.

The procession leaves St Oswald's Church

Among the mourners was Jonny Brownlee, who was seen outside the church in mourning attire. He and his brother Alistair, both Olympic medallists, bought their tri bikes from Triangle as children and were friends with Mr Nevins, who introduced them to group rides in the Dales.

Jonny Brownlee was seen attending the service at St Oswald's Church in Guiseley

Triangle owner Adam Nevins was a passionate cyclist and biker

The funeral cortege passes the shop Mr Nevins had owned for over 25 years

Mr Nevins was a friend of top triathletes including the Brownlee brothers, who were customers since childhood