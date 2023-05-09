Adam Nevins, 57, from Menston near Ilkley, was a leading light in the northern triathlon scene, having run specialist business Triangle for over 25 years. The shop on Oxford Road in Guiseley counted GB athletes among its customers.
Mr Nevins died in Leeds General Infirmary on April 7, a week after being seriously injured after being hit by a tractor while riding his motorcycle through Leathley, near Otley.
His family invited mourners to ride behind the funeral cortege on motorbikes or bicycles as it made its way from St Oswald’s Church to Rawdon Crematorium.
Among the mourners was Jonny Brownlee, who was seen outside the church in mourning attire. He and his brother Alistair, both Olympic medallists, bought their tri bikes from Triangle as children and were friends with Mr Nevins, who introduced them to group rides in the Dales.