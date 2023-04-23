All Sections
Adam Nevins: Funeral of Yorkshire triathlon shop owner and friend of the Brownlee brothers to include motorbike and cyclists' convoy

The family and friends of Yorkshire triathlon shop owner Adam Nevins, who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash, have released details of his funeral.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:19 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 08:19 BST

Mr Nevins owned Triangle in Guiseley, one of the north of England’s first specialist triathlon shops, and was a passionate cyclist and motorcyclist.

He has known Olympians Alistair and Jonny Brownlee since their childhoods growing up in Horsforth, when they would visit the shop for advice. They bought their first tri bikes from Mr Nevins and went out on rides in the Dales with a group of his friends.

He was seriously injured in the collision on April 2 and died on April 7.

Adam NevinsAdam Nevins
Adam Nevins

Triangle said: “Dear friends and customers. This post is to let you know the details of Adam’s funeral arrangements, as promised, so that any of you who wish to, can help us to give him a wonderful send off.

"A celebration service, which is open to all, will be held on 9 May at 12:15pm in St. Oswald’s, Church Street, Guiseley, LS20 9BB - just around the corner from the shop.

"Following this, Adam will be taken to Rawdon Crematorium, LS19 6JP, passing by Triangle en route. Any motorcycle riders or cyclists who would like to, are warmly encouraged to accompany him in convoy from St Oswald’s Church to the crematorium gates to wish him farewell. Dress code at the church is therefore whatever is safest for your mode of transport: lycra or leathers are fine as is more traditional funeral wear.

"Close family only will bid their final goodbyes inside the crematorium and all others are meanwhile invited to make their way to the Fox Inn, 129 Bradford Road, Menston, where we will join you. The family are really keen for everyone to meet and share their memories and stories. Also, if you have any photos you would like to send of Adam’s cycling trips, races or memories that would be fantastic.

"We ask that there are family flowers only on the 9 May, but we know Adam would like to support his friends’ existing charities for which there will be a collection. If you cannot attend the funeral but would like to make a donation in memory of Adam we have set up Gofundme pages for the charities Rayner Foundation and Brownlee Foundation.

“Thank you again for your continued kindness at this terribly sad time and we’d be very grateful if you would share this information widely.

"We would like to say, on behalf of all those of us closest to him, how totally overwhelmed and supported we have felt by your wonderful warmth, kindness and condolences.

"Via messages, flowers, cards and visits to the shop, the affection shown for Adam and his place in the heart of the community has been both very moving and of enormous comfort.”

