Adam Nevins: Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist and triathlon shop owner in tractor collision

An inquest has opened into the death of well-known Yorkshire triathlon shop owner Adam Nevins.

Mr Nevins, 57, owned Triangle in Guiseley, and sold the Brownlee brothers their first tri bikes when they were children.

An inquest at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court opened on Friday morning and confirmed that Mr Nevins, of Menston near Ilkley, died in Leeds General Infirmary on April 7, after being seriously injured in a road traffic accident on April 2.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Adam Nevins, 57, was a friend and mentor of Alistair and Jonny Brownlee and a passionate cyclist and motorcyclist

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the collision, which occurred when Mr Nevins was riding his motorcycle along the B6161 Leathley Lane near Otley at around midday. He was struck by a green tractor.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact 101, quoting reference 12230058477.