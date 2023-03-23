Police have discovered car in the search for a Yorkshire man who went missing four days ago.

Adam Perkins was last seen when he left his house in Sheffield on Monday, March 20 at 8pm when he went camping. Officers from North Yorkshire Police have discovered his car in the Great Ayton area and are conducting searches in the area to find him.

The force said the 24-year-old has previously visited the area to go caving. He is described as around 5ft 10in, with a slim build, a light beard and brown hair. It's thought he was wearing brown/khaki trousers and a black fleece jacket.

Any immediate sightings of Adam should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999, quoting reference number 12230051876.