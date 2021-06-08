Residents at Broomcroft Care Home in Sheffield have hatched and nurtured baby chicks

Broomcroft House Care Home introduced the incubators to let residents care for and oversee the eggs hatching – and the chicks have brought joy and delight to the home.

The eggs and incubator were provided by Incredible Eggs in North Yorkshire, who will collect the chicks once the residents have had time to interact with them and later re-home them at a local farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna MacGregor, who help coordinate activities in the home, chose to bring in the baby birds after research suggests animals can boost general health and well-being among residents.

Heartwarming pictures show care home residents with baby chicks after being given hatching kits

She said she knew the residents would be excited to raise chicks and enjoy the new experience it brings.

“Not only do animals bring a huge sense of joy but they can act as a form or therapy, encouraging communication and providing sensory stimulation and relaxation too," said Ms Macgregor.

“The residents have enjoyed being part of the process deciding where the chicks stay and they are very hands on in all aspects of care, including the cleaning!”

Joan, a resident at the home for one is particularly fond of one of the chicks who has provided her with comfort and has named him, ‘Marvin’.

Heartwarming pictures show the care home residents with baby chicks after being given hatching kits

Joan says: “Marvin is a feisty little thing, he likes to jump about and play. He’s quite quick so I need to be on the ball when I’m with him.

“It has been truly wonderful to be able to teach him to eat and drink and let him rest on me when he gets tired.”

Luke Owens, Home Manager at Broomcroft House Bupa Care Home, said: “It has been wonderful to see how excited the residents are, as many have never seen an egg hatch or held a new chick before.

“Our newest residents are certainly the youngest we have had around here and the smiles they have raised are a joy to watch.”