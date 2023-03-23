Contenders for a renowned art prize will have their work displayed in York Art Gallery over the coming weeks.

"The Red Bags" by Bea Last, part of the Aesthetica Art Prize. Photo: Charlotte Graham

The 2023 Aesthetica Art Prize Exhibition brings together work from 21 artists, whose work spans genres including photography, sculpture, installation, mixed-media and video.

Cherie Federico, Director of the Art Prize said: “Art is a way to convene and make senseof the here and now at this critical juncture in history. The impact that art has on society is profound.

"It’s transformational and invites conversations that challenge the status-quo. Art offers hope and solutions to problems that are bigger than any one individual or country.

“The artists in the Aesthetica Art Prize 2023 demonstrate the power of art to present reality and question how the past is remembered. I am thrilled to bring you this year’s nominees.”

Among pieces on display this year will be The Red Bags (2022) by Scotland-based artist Bea Last, which goes on show in the Artist’s Garden behind the gallery.

According to organisers “the eye-catching installation is both a reaction to and a statement of issues affecting society at large, such as war, displacement and the climate crisis. There is a contrast between the fragility and strength, asking - what does it mean to be human.”

Work by winners of previous Aesthetical prizes has been shown at

major international institutions, include Centre Pompidou, Foam Amsterdam, MOMA PS1, Tate Modern and the V&A.

They have won, or been nominated for a range of prestigious awards, including the Jarman Award, John Moore’s Painting Prize, Sony World Photography Awards and Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize.

Morgan Feely, Senior Curator of York Art Gallery, said: “The Aesthetica Art Prize will bring together a range of exciting art at York Art Gallery. The themes covered within the exhibition are complex, thought-provoking and inspiring. We look forward to welcoming visitors to see for themselves the huge range of talent in this show.”

