Partygoers at the After Dark bar and venue, in Keighley, were said to have been causing chaos and acting like "fools". The footage shows the manager shouting down the mic asking "what do you wanna do?" To which the filmer responds "we wanna stay!"

She then screams "Right then, act right in f****** heads or else you're done!"

One partygoer is then seen jokingly saying and gesturing "fingers on lips."

The video shows the manager of After Dark in Keighley telling off revellers at the party

The manager then continues "don't take the f****** p*** out of me and do not disrespect me!"

Filmer Nat Heckles, 31, said: "It was Halloween at After Darks place to go when you have finished at another local boozer. "Everyone was acting up, getting giddy and hyper. Drinks were going everywhere and people were just acting fools and being cheeky so she lost her s*** with everyone and got us back in check.

Nat said the manager is well-respected in the area and everyone usually listens when she tells people off.

"We were all behaved. She didn't need to shut the place. Everyone went home happy at closing time."

