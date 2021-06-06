Netherland's Maya Kingma won gold at The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series women's race during day two of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. Leeds-based Jessica Learmonth for GBR came in second place winning a silver medal, and it was bronze for GBR's Sophie Coldwell, with a first-ever WTCS medal.

There was a strong performance in the elite women's race from GB star Jessica Learmonth, from Allerton Bywater, who finished the swim - her strongest discipline - in second place and then gained the lead in the bike leg in a breakaway group including British team-mate Sophie Coldwell and Dutch athlete Maya Kingma. Kingma began the 10k run stage in first place with Learmonth and Coldwell close behind.