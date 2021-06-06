AJ Bell World Triathlon Series Leeds 2021: All the best images from the elite women's race at Roundhay Park as Maya Kingma wins gold
Professional triathletes from around the world have thrilled spectators at Roundhay Park for the Leeds edition of the World Triathlon Championships Series.
Netherland's Maya Kingma won gold at The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series women's race during day two of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. Leeds-based Jessica Learmonth for GBR came in second place winning a silver medal, and it was bronze for GBR's Sophie Coldwell, with a first-ever WTCS medal.
There was a strong performance in the elite women's race from GB star Jessica Learmonth, from Allerton Bywater, who finished the swim - her strongest discipline - in second place and then gained the lead in the bike leg in a breakaway group including British team-mate Sophie Coldwell and Dutch athlete Maya Kingma. Kingma began the 10k run stage in first place with Learmonth and Coldwell close behind.
The race is followed by the elite men's event, starting just before 4pm.