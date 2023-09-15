The family of a teenager who died in a crash near Brimham Rocks in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to his ‘unique personality’.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed the 17-year-old who died in the crash on Tuesday (Sep 12) was Alfie Lovett, who was from York. Alfie was a passenger in a Peugeot 107 which crashed into a wall at Brimham Rocks near Harrogate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from his family said: “Alfie was a unique personality who loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventures. He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.

Alfie Lovett

“Alfie had his own world view that very few understood. He was only 17, but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who's ever met him is not likely to ever forget him.

“Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his 2 younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son. Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he'll be very missed every day."