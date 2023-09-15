All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Alfie Lovett: Family pay tribute to teenager with 'unique personality' who died in crash near Brimham Rocks

The family of a teenager who died in a crash near Brimham Rocks in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to his ‘unique personality’.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed the 17-year-old who died in the crash on Tuesday (Sep 12) was Alfie Lovett, who was from York. Alfie was a passenger in a Peugeot 107 which crashed into a wall at Brimham Rocks near Harrogate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from his family said: “Alfie was a unique personality who loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventures. He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.

Most Popular
Alfie LovettAlfie Lovett
Alfie Lovett

“Alfie had his own world view that very few understood. He was only 17, but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who's ever met him is not likely to ever forget him.

“Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his 2 younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son. Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he'll be very missed every day."

It is believed the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters. quoting incident number 12230173187.

Related topics:North YorkshireYorkNorth Yorkshire PoliceHarrogate