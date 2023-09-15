Alfie Lovett: Family pay tribute to teenager with 'unique personality' who died in crash near Brimham Rocks
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed the 17-year-old who died in the crash on Tuesday (Sep 12) was Alfie Lovett, who was from York. Alfie was a passenger in a Peugeot 107 which crashed into a wall at Brimham Rocks near Harrogate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.
A statement from his family said: “Alfie was a unique personality who loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventures. He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.
“Alfie had his own world view that very few understood. He was only 17, but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who's ever met him is not likely to ever forget him.
“Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his 2 younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son. Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he'll be very missed every day."
It is believed the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters. quoting incident number 12230173187.