All about Barbie: Meet the Yorkshire Barbies as the region gears up for the new film

Come on Barbie let’s go party… in Yorkshire, as God’s Own County turns pink and Barbie fans gear up for the new movie “all about Barbie.”
Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

Barbie - who has been transformed into a feminist icon - has become the unlikely role model for many women in Yorkshire, very much like Elle Woods was in Legally Blonde.

Carly Gulliver, a solicitor from Leeds said: “Barbie - one woman, different hats. Surgeon to ski to school teacher barbie.”

Her friend Jodie Hill, who founded Thrive Law, agrees as she shares a photo of herself with her mother and great grandmother all championing Barbie.

Freda Shafi as BarbieFreda Shafi as Barbie
Freda Shafi as Barbie

Food instagrammer and chef Freda Shafi from Bradford loves Barbie and said it’s time however for “Barbia,” an Asian Barbie.

Barbie now represents a whole world of opportunity to a lot of women in the first live action film, in which she inspires women all over that they can achieve whatever they wish - overcoming any barriers.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig, co-writer Noah Baumbach and producer-star Margot Robbie of the new Barbie film have transformed Barbie into a feminist icon having written the film during the Pandemic tucked away from the Hollywood elite.

Personal trainer Katy Padam, from Leeds, said: “I am fitness Barbie or Indian Barbie.

Jodie Hill of Thrive LawJodie Hill of Thrive Law
Jodie Hill of Thrive Law

Growing up with a love for Barbie in the 80’s I remember being in love with my dolls, never letting anyone touch them and always dreamt of being an Indian barbie when I grew up.”

Yorkshire Model Amber Manning said that Barbie was once a hinder to the representation of people but now the new Barbie is a stride forwards.

She said: “I think it gives representation to creativity, that can be used in a good and negative way too.”

