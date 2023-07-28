All Creatures Great and Small bookshop and Billy Billingham: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week we heard from the owner of The Stripey Badger bookshop in Grassington. The shop features in the Channel 5 series of All Creatures Great and Small and the owner has created a space inside filled with memorabilia.

We heard from SAS: Who Dares Wins star Billy Billingham about his military career, and life as a bodyguard for some of the world's most famous people including Brad Pitt ahead of Billingham's show dates in York and Harrogate.

We caught up with a Sheffield goalball player representing Great Britain in the world’s largest sporting event for blind and partially sighted athletes and one Yorkshire man told us of how he has lived life on the edge waiting to see if he develops the fatal disease CJD.

The Stripey Badger during All Creatures Great and Small filming. (Pic credit: Linda Furniss)

We spoke to some of the riders taking part in this year's Jo Cox Way, a five-day bike ride from Yorkshire to London which is all about bringing people together in memory of the late Batley and Spen MP.

And we spoke to the organisers of Grassington's first ever LGBTQ+ Pride event taking place this Saturday.

Finally, in arts and culture, we explored a poetry collection that traces the history of the relationship between human beings and dogs and looked at Sheffield Theatres' new production of controversial musical Miss Saigon

