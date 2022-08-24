Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma White owns the online shop and training business The Jewellery Makers located at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley.

She will be making her on screen debut in the new series of All That Glitters hosted by American comedian Katherine Ryan, known for her regular appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Mock The Week, A League of Their Own and Would I Lie To You.

The new series will feature eight new professional jewellers who will compete for the crown and the show will return to BBC Two this week.

Katherine Ryan. (Pic credit: Yui Mok / PA)

It will take place at Birmingham’s historic Jewellery Quarter. From spinner rings to mismatched earrings, engagement rings to hairpins, each episode sees the jewellers come face to face with two real world challenges; the Bestseller, where they are tasked to design the latest sought after piece, and the Bespoke, where they will be tasked to create a one-off piece for some very popular clients from all over, including a celebrity client who waltzes into the workshop for a red-carpet necklace.

The judges on the show are two of the biggest names in the business, Shaun Leane and Dinny Hall, and it is down to them who will be named jeweller of the week and who will be packing up and leaving.