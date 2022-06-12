Thousands of people lined the streets to watch 86 teams of tough competitors push, pull, and swim their beds through the varied course.

GH Brooks Men were the fastest team overall, with an impressive time of just 12 minutes, 59 seconds.

The fastest female team was the Welly Wheelies, who came in at 17 minutes and 57 seconds, while the fastest mixed team was Flying Pullman, who crossed the finish line after a gruelling 14 minutes and 49 seconds.

The Best Dressed award went to The Rocket Men.

1. Knaresborough bed race Knaresborough bed race made a triumphant return for 2022 Photo Sales

2. Staying afloat The theme for this year's event was “The Environment: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” Photo Sales

3. River Nidd Competitors plunge into the River Nidd Photo Sales

4. We're back This was the first bed race since 2019 after it was called off the past two years due to the pandemic Photo Sales