Thousands of people lined the streets to watch 86 teams of tough competitors push, pull, and swim their beds through the varied course.
GH Brooks Men were the fastest team overall, with an impressive time of just 12 minutes, 59 seconds.
The fastest female team was the Welly Wheelies, who came in at 17 minutes and 57 seconds, while the fastest mixed team was Flying Pullman, who crossed the finish line after a gruelling 14 minutes and 49 seconds.
The Best Dressed award went to The Rocket Men.
Scroll down for the best photos from the quirky event.
Page 1 of 4