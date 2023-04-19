Allan Watts: Police find body of missing man, 65, in Yorkshire after search

West Yorkshire Police have found the body of 65-year-old missing man Allan Watts.

The force said: “A body believed to be that of a missing man has been found in Calderdale.

“Allan Watts, aged 65 from Halifax, was reported missing on Friday evening last week and was the subject of a public appeal.

“Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team supporting the police search for him found the body in woodland off North Dean Road yesterday evening.

Allan Watts

“While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be that of Mr Watts.