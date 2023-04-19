Allan Watts: Police find body of missing man, 65, in Yorkshire after search

The force said: “A body believed to be that of a missing man has been found in Calderdale.
“Allan Watts, aged 65 from Halifax, was reported missing on Friday evening last week and was the subject of a public appeal.
“Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team supporting the police search for him found the body in woodland off North Dean Road yesterday evening.
“While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be that of Mr Watts.
“His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious. The Coroner’s Office has been notified.”