Allan Watts: Police find body of missing man, 65, in Yorkshire after search

West Yorkshire Police have found the body of 65-year-old missing man Allan Watts.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST

The force said: “A body believed to be that of a missing man has been found in Calderdale.

“Allan Watts, aged 65 from Halifax, was reported missing on Friday evening last week and was the subject of a public appeal.

“Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team supporting the police search for him found the body in woodland off North Dean Road yesterday evening.

Allan WattsAllan Watts
“While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be that of Mr Watts.

“His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious. The Coroner’s Office has been notified.”

