Allotment holders shouldn’t have to bail Kirklees Council out of its “financial mess”, a local councillor has said, as fees are set to drastically increase by up to 600 per cent next year.

As the council grapples with a £47m black hole in its budget and tries to save cash, prices are being upped for those who rent allotments from the local authority. Changes are also being made to the pensioner discount which will drop from 50 per cent to 25 per cent and come into effect when a person is 70 rather than at age 60 for women, or 65 for men as is the case currently.

The letter to plot holders says the council has not raised prices in line with allotment costs over the past 10 years but can’t put this off any longer due to financial pressures.

One resident, Graham Simpson, 66, said his costs will rise by 596 per cent – from £13.41 this year to £93 – as his pensioner discount will be removed and he will also have to pay additional water rates.

Graham's allotment. Credit: Graham Simpson

He said: “To get this notification in November with rent payable in January doesn’t give people on low incomes time to budget. I just think it’s too much of an increase in one fell swoop.”

Mr Simpson also spoke of the importance of allotments in allowing residents, especially those who are elderly, to be active and maintain healthy lifestyles.

Leader of Kirklees’ Green group, Councillor Andrew Cooper said: “In a cost of living crisis allotments are not a leisure activity they are a way of people being able to grow cheap food. This increase in allotment charges by Kirklees Council goes way beyond inflation.

“Kirklees Council is getting allotment holders pay to help dig them out of the financial mess they find themselves in. You might expect an increase in charges but a 596 per cent hike in allotment charges is beyond the pale.

“Kirklees need to look again at allotment fees and make the rise one that people who use allotments can afford.”

Coun Yusra Hussain, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said: “This price rise is not something that we have taken lightly. However, due to the current financial climate and not having raised prices in line with costs for allotments over the past 10 years, we are unable to hold price increases any longer. Most plot holders will see a maximum increase of around £63 per year. However, a small amount may see slightly higher up to a maximum of £77.