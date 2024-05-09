Allyn Grayson: Police searching for Leeds United fan who vanished from pub find body
West Yorkshire Police said it was ‘completely out of character’ for Allan Grayson to go missing, and his family were worried about him.
The 50-year-old had gone to the Head of Steam pub in Park Row in Leeds city centre after the match, but left suddenly and without explanation. He was seen on CCTV in Briggate a short time later.
Police said the body was discovered in woodland close to Hunslet road and the A61 in Rothwell, where Allyn was from.
A statement said: “Officers searching for missing Leeds man Allyn Grayson have found the body of a male.
“Police discovered the body in a wooded area close to Hunslet Road and the A61 in Rothwell shortly after 11.20am this morning (May 9).
“Formal identification is yet to take place, but Mr Grayson’s family have been informed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.