Almost 40 objections received by Rotherham Council over plans for children’s home on residential estate

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Counil (RMBC) has applied to convert the four bed home on Wood Close, Ravenfield, into a children’s home for two youngsters aged eight to 18.

The council say that the home will provide a family-based environment for children in care, and will support young people ‘to become part of the local community where they can flourish’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One manager and one deputy manager will work at the home, as well as two practitioners, and staff change over will take place at 2pm to prevent any impact on school runs.

The home

The home’s existing access will be widened and two additional parking places provided to allow for up to four cars to parked on site at any one time.

However, 39 letters of objections have been received from local residents as well as the Parish Council.

One letter in support has been received from the owner of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents raised concerns about increased traffic and parking issues; safety and noise concerns; and planning constraints.

Residents stated they had worries about potential increased anti-social behaviour, ‘affecting the quiet residential nature of the area and the safety and well-being of the existing residents and their children’.

Some have also deemed the location ‘unsuitable’ due to its close proximity to other houses, limited parking, and ‘being in a quietresidential area not equipped to handle the requirements of a care facility’.

Ravenfield Parish Council had similar concerns, stating that the home would have a ‘major impact’ on residents, with increased parking, disruption and noise, and traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers at RMBC have recommended the scheme for approval, and say in their report that there is ”no substantiated evidence that the proposal would give rise to anti-social behaviour and it can not be assumed that children in care cause anti social behaviour’.

Officers add that noise levels due to vehicles may increase during daytime hours, but this will not have a ‘significant impact’ on neighbours.

Children will be supervised 24/7, and is not expected that they will create ‘any significant impact’ on neighbours, or the community as a whole.

The two children accommodated within the property will be supervised on a24 hour basis and as such, it is not considered that this issue would createany significant impact on the residential amenity of existing residents or thewider community as a whole

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds: “The home will help to provide care for vulnerable Rotherham children, who may otherwise have to looked after outside the borough to the detriment of their future prospects.

“At all stages we seek to engage regularly with neighbours toaddress any concerns and seek a positive relationship with the ambition thatour children’s homes operate as normal family dwellings. Our aim is for eachhome to form strong links within the neighbourhoods to ensure that are youngpeople are part of the local community.”