Almost 50 men go to new Andy's Man Club group in Pudsey with record attendance across Leeds

Almost 50 men went to a new Andy’s Man Club group in Pudsey on Monday night – with a record attendance across the city.

Paul Wilkes, 35, also known by his stage name Wilko Wilkes, is an alternative rapper, penning and producing his own songs while working full-time at Leeds City Council.

He started attending AMC groups around three years ago and has now been trusted as the lead facilitator for the Pudsey group.

Andy’s Man Club was formed in early 2016 by Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler after his brother-in-law took his own life.

back row Dan, Liam, Bob, Shane & Wilko/Paul Front row Andy & Paul

Since then, the group has expanded across the country and now has over 800 men attend every week.

On the first meeting on Monday June 5, a total of 48 men attended.

This is the highest attendance for a first meeting ever in AMC history and led to a record attendance across the city.

Paul said the atmosphere was very positive at the group and praised the brave group for attending – including 25 for the first time.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post Paul said: “48 guys turned up and over half of them were there for the first time!!

“Word had got round so thanks to everyone who’s talking about it and giving families the chance to get their dads/brothers/husbands/uncles/nephews/friends back.

“We’ve got a special team of facilitators, all amazing guys who care about keeping standards high and giving the new guys a warm welcome and a great experience.

“Every single week I’m flabbergasted and inspired by the bravery and support on show.

“I see men who’ve been through the wringer helping struggling and vulnerable guys to clamber out of a hole.

“No bravado just humility and humanity in its purest form.”

Paul told how The Yorkshire Evening Post’s recent coverage of the Pudsey group had been seen by some who attended.

"Pudsey was an opening night record for any AMC and total numbers across the four Leeds groups last night were 137 including 41 new, a new record”, he explained.

Paul has seen his some of his own friends take their own lives and wants to create an environment that encourages people to talk about their feelings and be vulnerable.

He added: “I tell people, quite a lot to actually, talk to your partner because it's helpful for them to know what's going on in your head. And it's helpful for them to be able to care for you.

"You need to let yourself be a little bit more vulnerable and let them care for you, rather than holding it all in and making yourself worse because you're worried about being a burden because that's not good for anyone.”

The Pudsey venue is open every Monday from 7pm to 9pm at the G&H Group, Firlands Mill.