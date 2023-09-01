As a slave ship captain John Newton knew all about the horrors his captives endured on the long sea voyages from Sierra Leone.

Shackled by hand and foot to the person lying next to them in a tiny stifling space below decks, unable to move freely for nine months, they experienced unimaginable suffering. Many died before reaching journey’s end – where yet more cruelty awaited.

But it took years for Newton, who later composed one of the world’s most popular hymns, Amazing Grace, to see how wrong it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The words of Amazing Grace are known the world over, and it has become known in the US as the nation’s “spiritual anthem”.

The Wilberforce House Museum in Hull has a new display to mark the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade, the touring exhibition will tell the story of former slave ship captain, Reverend John Newton, writer and composer of Amazing Grace, the curate-in-charge at St Peter & St Paulâ€™s church in Olney, Buckinghamshire. Pictured Anna Marshall, Senior Marketing Executive for Hull City Council looking in a glass cabinet containing artifacts as apart of the display. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 31st August 2023.

Newton’s remarkable story is now the subject of an exhibition at the birthplace of his associate abolitionist William Wilberforce, Wilberforce House Museum, in Hull.

Newton, who had been press-ganged into the Navy, when he was a teenager, converted to evangelical Christianity in 1748, after surviving a violent Atlantic storm.

At the time slavery was respectable, “an easy and creditable way of life” as Newton himself wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1500 and 1900 around 12m Africans were forcibly transported across the Atlantic. Those that survived the journey were then often deliberately worked to death.

The Wilberforce House Museum in Hull has a new display to mark the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade, the touring exhibition will tell the story of former slave ship captain, Reverend John Newton, writer and composer of Amazing Grace, the curate-in-charge at St Peter & St Paulâ€™s church in Olney, Buckinghamshire. Pictured Display information - Credit - Cowper & Newton Museum Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 31st August 2023.

For four years following his conversion, Newton – who was still in his 20s – captained three slave ships. Ten of the enslaved people died on the first crossing and 40 on the second.

Newton resigned his commission on the advice of his doctors after suffering a stroke in 1854.

By this time his views were beginning to change. He later wrote in Thoughts Upon The African Slave Trade (1788): "I think I should have quitted sooner had I considered it as I now do to be unlawful and wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I never had a scruple upon this head at the time; nor was such a thought ever suggested to me by any friend."

Amazing Grace was written in December 1772 when Newton was curate-in-charge at St Peter & St Paul’s church in Olney, Buckinghamshire.

Since then there are said to have been over 5,000 recordings, with covers by everybody from Elvis Presley to Aretha Franklin, and its message of hope and redemption makes it popular for funerals.

Newton lived just long enough to see MPs vote to abolish the slave trade in March 1807, at the end of a 20-year campaign led by Wilberforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad