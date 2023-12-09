Thousands of people have signed a petition seeking a last minute reprieve for a veteran oak, which is due to be felled to make way for a massive Amazon distribution centre in East Yorkshire.

Work is about to start on fields at Melton West Business Park, near North Ferriby, two years after the scheme was approved, despite 1,300 objections.

Residents raised concerns over air and noise pollution, lorries parking overnight in nearby lanes and the noise of reversing HGVs late at night.

Locals say fencing going up on the field is already stopping wildlife moving around.

A group of residents from North Ferriby near Hull have been campaigning against the felling of a veteran oak on the Amazon site at Melton Fields, Melton West Business Park, North Ferriby, Hull. The Oak tree T3 which is growing in the middle of the site will be felled and nearby T4 which is on the edge of the site has a 'watching brief' and faces an uncertain future. Pictured Campaigners near Oak tree, (T4) with (T3) visible in the background. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 4th December 2023.

Now locals are hoping the online retail giant will show goodwill by either incorporating the oak, referred to as T3, which is at least 200 years old, into the development or digging it up and replanting it in the public open space about 500m away.

The petition, with 3,671 signatures, was handed to ward councillor Margaret Corless in front of another veteran oak, T4. That also was due to be felled, but following pressure from locals has been placed under a "watching brief". However residents are still concerned it could be affected.

Coun Corless said a positive response from Amazon would be an "excellent opportunity to show how it intends to work with the local community". She added: "I think (the development) will change the way of life for many residents permanently; it's absolutely massive and will have a devastating impact on the village."

Amazon said they were “continuing to look at all options for the site” and would comply with the planning consent.

TV presenter Julia Bradbury suggested on X, formerly known as Twitter, making a "hole in the ceiling to allow the oak to become part of the warehouse". She tweeted: "We have to learn to live alongside nature, not just destroy it".

Veteran oaks with their huge trunks support a wide diversity of wildlife. Badgers, wood mice, butterflies and woodpeckers and jays are among the many animals that need it for food, while oaks also host hundreds of lichens, liverworts and mosses. Organiser Jo Arro said: "(Amazon founder) Jeff Bezos has an Earth Fund which plants lots of trees. Why not save a veteran tree? If they are serious about their climate commitments they should look at relocating it. It's been done in the UK, America and Japan."

Residents turned out in the rain, showing the strength of feeling locally. The nearest home to the facility, which will stand up to 25m high and operate 24/7, is just 50m away. Paul Sexton said: "It's just the loss of the greenspace and somewhere to walk. I find it incredible that there's a national walking trail 50 yards away and they put this massive edifice here."

Julie Bentley, who handed over the petition, said: “It’s horrendous. People who live nearby get beautiful sunsets. All you’ll see is a wall.”

