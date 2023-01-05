Friends and family of an 18-year-old killed in a crash near Bradford have paid tribute to her.

Amber Deakin died when a Vauxhall Vectra being chased by police overturned on Baildon Road in Baildon on January 3. She was a passenger in the car.

Amber, of Shipley, left a 16-month-old son, Junior, her parents, sister and two brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relatives have promised to tell her son that she was a ‘great mum’ as he grows up without her.

Amber Deakin with her son Junior

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gofundme page has been set up by a friend to raise money for Amber’s family.

West Yorkshire Police said: “An 18 year old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle died after the silver Vauxhall Vectra she was in overturned on Baildon Road near Pasture Road at around 11.47pm on January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Five people have been treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

“A 21 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody. A 26 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vehicle involved failed to stop for police and was being pursued by police at the time of the collision. A referral has been made to the IOPC who have declared an independent investigation.