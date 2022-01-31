The Mad Hatter's Tea Party cocktail extravaganza will take place at a secret location in Sheffield.

Tickets are available for the whimsical pop-up experience which is being held at a secret location in the centre of Sheffield this March.

At the event you can create your own alcoholic beverages whilst the Mad Hatter observes and guests can expect things to get curious and curiouser as the evening goes on.

Slip into Alice’s shoes as you delve into a fantasy world where you will play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red and indulge in an ‘Eat Me’ cake.

Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice did and unearth the ingredients to make your own enchanted teapot cocktails. Enjoy the fun and games while you can until someone steals the Queen of Hearts tarts.

The whole event will be designed in the theme of Alice In Wonderland, complete with a Cheshire Cat and an enchanted forest-like atmosphere.

You can book the magical 90-minute experience in Wonderland by visiting this website - tickets cost £28 per person and it includes two bespoke cocktails and an ‘Eat Me’ cupcake or cookie.