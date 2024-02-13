Anchor hosts open day at West Yorkshire later living community
The event will welcome potential residents to tour the development, which offers 59 Shared Ownership and affordable rent one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments at the heart of the popular market town of Bingley.
To get a full snapshot of life in this new community, guests will be able to view the show apartment and communal areas and enjoy refreshments in the on-site bistro. Anchor staff will be on hand to answer any questions throughout the day.
Lincoln Hoole, Sales Manager at The Chimes, commented: “We are excited to be hosting an open day at The Chimes to show prospective residents the unique community we have here. This is an ideal opportunity for people to have all their questions about later living and Shared Ownership answered, as well as enjoy a taste of life at The Chimes.”
Designed for people over 55, The Chimes offers a choice of one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments available to rent or buy with Shared Ownership. Featuring an on-site hair and beauty salon, bistro, landscaped gardens and access to Anchor’s award-winning BeWell 360 heath programme, the community is an affordable and welcoming option for those looking for the very best of independent living in later life.
For more information about The Chimes and the apartments available, or to visit the show home, either email [email protected] visit https://www.the-chimes.org.uk/ or call 01274 790907.