Andrew Russell Marklew, 46, was returning to his home in Settrington, near Malton, in August 2022 when he came off his Suzuki TL1000 motorcycle and collided with a hedge on the B1248 Beverley Road.

The electrician was captured reaching speeds of 56mph in a 30mph zone on a residential CCTV camera just seconds before the crash as he approached a traffic calming measure that narrowed the carriageway.

Mr Marklew, who had a son, died at the scene from head and spinal injuries despite the best efforts of passers-by, including a dog walker, to give him CPR.

A postmortem found that he was over the drug drive limit for both morphine and methadone, and he was part of a drug treatment programme run by North Yorkshire Horizons.

Mr Marklew’s mother said her son was born in Pontefract and ‘loved’ cars and motorbikes. He had a degree in chemistry and also studied electrical engineering. He had owned the powerful 996cc Suzuki since 2018, and loved attending motorbike rallies and riding to Helmsley and Duncombe Park. He was described as a ‘loving and caring man’ who was passionate about all things mechanical.

Witness Ross Unsworth said he heard the bike’s engine accelerate as Mr Marklew approached the chicane and the engine noise increased. He saw him ‘swerve’ into the opposite lane while negotiating the traffic calming measure, veer to the left and then ‘bounce’ onto the verge as the rider tried to reduce his speed.

North Yorkshire Police forensic collision investigator TC Paddy Green confirmed that the collision occurred in a 30mph zone and that the chicane was a width restriction measure which required a driver to enter the other carriageway, with priority given to those travelling away from Malton. There was also a pair of speed bumps 47 metres before the crash site.

TC Green said there were no defects to either the road surface or the Suzuki, and said the CCTV of Mr Marklew reaching 56mph was taken 300 metres before the chicane. He said: “As he negotiated the chicane it caused a loss of directional stability. He travelled onto the verge, the front wheel struck the path and he slid along the path. There was no third party involvement.

"He steered to the right then the left. In my view, vehicle handling and excess speed were the leading causes of the accident. He was over the drug drive limit and this likely impaired his ability to control the vehicle.”