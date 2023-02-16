West Yorkshire Police believe a body found in the River Aire yesterday is that of missing man Andrew Spencer, 40.

Mr Spencer was last seen in Keighley on January 9, and reported missing on the 25th, but there were no confirmed sightings after he was caught on CCTV walking down South Street.

The body was spotted by a member of the public in the water near the Marley Sports Centre. It was recovered at 5pm on Wednesday.

The Spencer family have been informed.

A major police search involving divers and helicopters had taken place.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford CID said: “Over the last three weeks we have carried out extensive searches and enquiries to find Andrew.

“The search for him has involved a number of resources; we have trawled CCTV, conducted house to house enquiries and spoken to a number of people in the area.