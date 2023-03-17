Anger as another child hit by car on ‘dangerous’ Yorkshire road despite previous safety measures

Parents have called for safety measures on a road in Yorkshire to be taken further after their child was hit by a car.

Earlier this year, a child was hit by a vehicle on Jossey Lane in Scawthorpe, near Doncaster, on their return home from school resulting in minor injuries. It was the most recent of several incidents on the busy road. The child’s parents are now calling on Doncaster Council and local councillors to put more safety measures in place on what they call a ‘dangerous’ road.

Jossey Lane is home to both Castle Hills Primary School and Don Valley School, making it a congested area at peak times. Some measures were put in place to protect children in 2020 after a group of concerned parents campaigned for better safety. Doncaster Council introduced a reduced speed limit during peak times, additional road markings and street signs, and a crossing patrol warden.

Parents of the recent road accident victim however say that the measures do not go far enough. They have called for additional parking to reduce congestion, as well as a zebra crossing. Doncaster Council refused to consider these measures when contacted, referring to those already in place.

Parents and children outside one of the two schools on the road

Ward Councillor Leanne Hempshall said: “We recently successfully campaigned for zig zag lines at the junior end of this school and they were put in place only a few months ago, as there were parked cars causing issues with crossing safely. The school has a crossing patrol warden placed in a central position but given the length of the school on Jossey Lane and it’s various gates we understand if parents feel it is easier to cross where they are as they may live in opposite directions.

“We have strong links with the school, they continue to be very proactive with initiatives and incentives to get more parents to walk their children to school leaving their cars at home.”