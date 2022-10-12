Yorkshire is a region filled with animal lovers. The welfare of wildlife is very important to Yorkshire folk.

Whether you have found an injured baby bird in your garden or an abandoned donkey wandering around, there are many rescue charities in Yorkshire where you can take them knowing they will be looked after.

We have compiled a list of various Yorkshire rescues that take in all kinds of animals - even swans and hedgehogs.

The Whitby Wildlife Centre. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital

This Hospital is the only full-time swan sanctuary in Northern England and responds to thousands of calls every year to help injured swans.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 32 reviews.

Address: Skylark Nature Reserve, Park Ln, Barlow, Selby YO8 8EW.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 7pm

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary

This rescue was first established in 2009 and ever since, volunteers have been rescuing all sorts of animals including amphibians, badgers, swans, foxes, birds of prey, stray and feral cats, deer, wild geese, sea birds, bats, wild rabbits, small mammals and farm birds.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 105 reviews.

Address: Broomfields farm, Stainsacre Ln, Whitby YO22 4NW.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 6pm

Wise Owl Bird of Prey Rescue

The rescue started with its first rescue of a Tawny owl caught in a fishing line and since then 500 owls and birds of prey have been rescued within the region.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 20 reviews.

Address: 47 Sunnymead, Scissett, Huddersfield HD8 9JA.

Opening hours

24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rescue in the Wood

This new charity rescues pigs in the woods and offers care to all wildlife and animals in need, whether they are poorly, injured or lost.

It has a rating of five stars on Google with five reviews.

Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust

This charity works with the local community to improve the welfare of wildlife and nature.

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 11 reviews.

Address: Victoria Hall, 37 Stafford Rd, Sheffield S2 2SF.

Opening hours

Weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 9am to 5pm.

Lucky Hedgehog Rescue CIC

This charity opened in Grimston, East Yorkshire in 2019 after being relocated from Kent and was founded by Lucy Felgate-Baumberg.

Its goal is to rescue native British hedgehogs that are sick, injured or orphaned as well as disabled hedgehogs which would otherwise have been euthanised.

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 24 reviews.

Address: Paddock Cottage, Grimston Lane, Grimston, Hull HU11 4QE.

Opening hours

24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

This rescue centre was founded in 1988 and has saved thousands of dogs, cats, rabbits, horses and even some larger species at its farm at Ravenfield.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 495 reviews.

Address: The Stables, Todwick Rd, North Anston, Sheffield S25 3SE.

The Donkey Sanctuary Leeds

This sanctuary began with Dr Elisabeth Svendsen buying a donkey named Naughty Face in 1969 and ever since then thousands of donkeys have been rescued.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 271 reviews.

Address: Swan Ln, Eccup, Leeds LS16 8AZ.

Opening hours

Saturdays: 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm

