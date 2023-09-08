Anne Lister's first love and first of its kind eco-play: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we looked at the relationship between Anne Lister, the diarist whose story inspired Gentleman Jack, and her first female love as a schoolgirl with Eliza Raine. The pair's relationship is the base of a new fictional book by author Emma Donoghue.

We spoke to fundraiser Denise Lester who is taking part in a night-time marathon for the tenth time in honour of her daughter who died after being diagnosed with breast cancer and we heard from a former stuntman who co-ordinated Emmerdale's famous air disaster as his latest book is published.

We looked at a first-of-its kind play being staged in York which focuses on the environment not only in topic but in production too.

Suranne Jones wearing her black coat and top hat outfit as Anne Lister in the BBC series Gentleman Jack filming.

Elsewhere, Davina McCall, who is due to speak in Leeds as part of the International Festival of Ideas, has spoken about mid-life love and a new dating show she is hosting and country superstar Shania Twain says she's 'enjoying her voice' as she prepares to embark on a UK tour, with a date in Leeds.

Finally, in arts and culture, we told the story of a new project launched by Wakefield arts organisation Empath Action CIC to raise awareness of the life and work of often-overlooked Castleford artist Albert Wainwright, a contemporary of Henry Moore, and heard how Sir Matthew Bourne hopes to reach younger audiences with his latest production Romeo and Juliet.