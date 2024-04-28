Police have been searching for Annie Dryden for four months after she went missing on January 4 this year. The Met Police was called in to help locate her earlier this year after it was discovered she had links with London.

However, North Yorkshire Police said its officers had found a body in woodland near to Battersby, where she was last seen, at around 1pm on Saturday (Apr 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police said Annie’s family have been informed.

Annie Dryden has been missing since the start of the year

A statement from the force said: “Officers had been carrying out extensive enquiries to find Annie who was last seen on January 4 this year.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but Annie's family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers. Although it is in the early stages, the death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.