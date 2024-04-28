Annie Dryden: Body found in woodland after four-month search for missing Yorkshire woman
Police have been searching for Annie Dryden for four months after she went missing on January 4 this year. The Met Police was called in to help locate her earlier this year after it was discovered she had links with London.
However, North Yorkshire Police said its officers had found a body in woodland near to Battersby, where she was last seen, at around 1pm on Saturday (Apr 27).
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police said Annie’s family have been informed.
A statement from the force said: “Officers had been carrying out extensive enquiries to find Annie who was last seen on January 4 this year.
“Formal identification is yet to take place, but Annie's family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers. Although it is in the early stages, the death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and called in with information - our thoughts are with Annie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
