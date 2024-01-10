Annie Dryden: Police 'very concerned' over missing 20-year-old last seen getting off a train in North York Moors
Annie Dryden, who is from Middlesbrough, was reported missing earlier this month and was last seen getting off a train at Battersby in North Yorkshire at 2.30pm on January 4, having boarded a train at James Cook station at 2.09pm on the same day.
Police believe she may be camping somewhere in the rural North Yorkshire areas, and are asking residents to check outbuildings or shelters for any signs of someone being there.
Cleveland Police is also asking anyone in Battersby or the surrounding areas who may have seen her to get in touch immediately.
Superintendent Marc Anderson said: “As time goes on we are very concerned for Annie’s welfare. We are looking to locate her safely and would ask her to make contact with police or contact someone in her family, as they are also obviously very worried.“From our enquiries we have established that Annie headed to Battersby by train on Thursday afternoon, 4 January, and so we’d ask anyone in that area or the surrounding areas to contact us urgently if they have seen her.”
Annie is described as being around 5ft 10” tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. Annie was carrying a distinctive green and black walking backpack.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have seen Annie is asked to contact police urgently on 101, and quote reference number 002768.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.