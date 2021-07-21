Anxious, injured Chihuahua found abandoned in Yorkshire is recovered and ready for forever home

Biggie was found underweight and with an eye infection

Biggie, approximately seven years old, was found by a member of the public in Roundhay, Leeds, who notified the local dog warden.

He was then taken straight to the local Dogs Trust centre, who gave him his ironic name.

It’s unclear how long ago Biggie was abandoned, but according to the team at the Dogs Trust, it was clear he had been through a significant ordeal.

Biggie is now ready for his forever home

As well as requiring treatment for his infected eye, Biggie’s ears were recovering from a previous injury - and no previous owner came forward.

The Chihuahua was initially “very anxious” but since arriving at the centre has become much more confident, and recovered well.

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust in Leeds said that Biggie was put on a diet designed to build up his strength, and is now ready for a new home.

She added that while the little dog does have some ongoing medical issues, these can be managed at home.

The Dogs Trust stated that Biggie will require patient owners who understand that he does not like being handled too much, and that he will need someone to be around constantly during his settling in period.

He will be happiest in a calm environment, with people over the age of 16 - so families with young children are not suitable.

“It is vital that we change the tale for dogs like Biggie and want to remind dog owners that if they aren’t coping with their pet, to get in touch with us,” Ms Sands said.

“We want to be there for dogs and their owners when they need us most, whether this is helping with advice or assisting dog owners in making the difficult decision to give their dog over for adoption.”